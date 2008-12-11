Geometrize Transform images into geometric primitives

Geometrize is a desktop app and open source toolkit for geometrizing images into shapes. Using only geometric primitives like rectangles, triangles and ellipses, the software recreates images as abstract arrangements of shapes.

Geometrize was created by Sam Twidale, a game developer and software engineer.

Sam was studying computer science at college when he read about a genetic algorithm that recreated the Mona Lisa with simple shapes. Geometrize started out as an idea to use this concept for creating placeholder graphics for videogames.

Years later, Sam learned about a project called Primitive, which inspired him to create a cross-platform app for recreating images using shapes that would be easy for non-programmers to use.

The core algorithm is simple. Given a target image to recreate, Geometrize generates thousands of random shapes, and repeatedly mutates them as part of a hillclimbing optimization approach. In the process it discards most of these shapes, selecting only the best-fitting ones for the final image.

Geometrize is available for Windows, Mac and Linux. The codebase is open source.